Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 10:08 am

It's Jack Dylan Grazer Releases Apology Video After Leaked Smoking Video

It's Jack Dylan Grazer Releases Apology Video After Leaked Smoking Video

Jack Dylan Grazer, who stars on CBS’ Me, Myself, & I and was featured in the 2017 movie It, is breaking his silence after a video leaked of him allegedly smoking marijuana.

“Hey everybody. I just would like to clear up some past mistakes I made. It was a dumb thing that I did due to peer pressure at school. And I’ve now realized that vaping and smoking pot is stupid, and it’s not cool and it’s not worth it,” the 14-year-old said in an Instagram video.

“I have learned my lesson and I learned it the hard way. Please don’t make the same mistakes I did. If you feel peer pressured or bullied, get help. I just want to thank you for the continued love and support,” he added.

Watch below…

A post shared by Jack Dylan Grazer (@jackdgrazer) on

Photos: Getty
Getty
  • bennfbeckmaN

    So smoking pot is stupid now? At least he’s not smoking cigarettes or binge drinking. Jesus…

  • Anna

    Pretty sure he was pressured into that lame PR apology as well.

  • Sara

    Is anyone else buying this steaming pile of crap? This kid is not going to stop doing drugs or smoking or drinking. He’s just trying to cover his ass and being forced to do so by PR people.