It's Jack Dylan Grazer Releases Apology Video After Leaked Smoking Video

Jack Dylan Grazer, who stars on CBS’ Me, Myself, & I and was featured in the 2017 movie It, is breaking his silence after a video leaked of him allegedly smoking marijuana.

“Hey everybody. I just would like to clear up some past mistakes I made. It was a dumb thing that I did due to peer pressure at school. And I’ve now realized that vaping and smoking pot is stupid, and it’s not cool and it’s not worth it,” the 14-year-old said in an Instagram video.

“I have learned my lesson and I learned it the hard way. Please don’t make the same mistakes I did. If you feel peer pressured or bullied, get help. I just want to thank you for the continued love and support,” he added.

