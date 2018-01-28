Alicia Keys & Ben Platt Perform at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Alicia Keys hits the stage for a performance during Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 37-year-old performed her hit song “Empire State of Mind” in a tribute to the party’s honoree Jay-Z.

Other performs during the event included Ben Platt, Gladys Knight, Luis Fonsi, and Khalid.

Tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS.

