Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

2018 Grammys Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Donald Trump Says He Is Not a Feminist

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 2:58 am

Alicia Keys & Ben Platt Perform at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Alicia Keys hits the stage for a performance during Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 37-year-old performed her hit song “Empire State of Mind” in a tribute to the party’s honoree Jay-Z.

Other performs during the event included Ben Platt, Gladys Knight, Luis Fonsi, and Khalid.

Tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS.

Photos: Getty
