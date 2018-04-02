Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 12:02 am

David & Victoria Beckham Watch a Tennis Match on Easter Sunday

David & Victoria Beckham Watch a Tennis Match on Easter Sunday

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham sit in a private box while watching a tennis match at the Miami Open on Sunday (April 1) at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Fla.

The married couple was joined at the match on Easter Sunday by their kids Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper. It’s not clear if their son Cruz was there as well.

Romeo is a huge tennis fan and the family is often seen at matches around the world to support his favorite pastime!

It looks like Brooklyn injured his arm as it was in a sling.
