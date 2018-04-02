David & Victoria Beckham Watch a Tennis Match on Easter Sunday

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham sit in a private box while watching a tennis match at the Miami Open on Sunday (April 1) at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Fla.

The married couple was joined at the match on Easter Sunday by their kids Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper. It’s not clear if their son Cruz was there as well.

Romeo is a huge tennis fan and the family is often seen at matches around the world to support his favorite pastime!

It looks like Brooklyn injured his arm as it was in a sling.