Amal Clooney Looks So Chic While Teaching at Columbia Law School

Is there anything Amal Clooney can’t do!?

The 40-year-old international law and human rights activist was spotted on her way to teach a class at Columbia Law School on Tuesday (March 3) in New York City.

Amal looked so chic in a buttoned white skirt, paired with a black tee and emerald green trench coat.

In addition to teaching the class, it was also recently announced that Amal will be joining the legal team representing two Reuters journalists who have been in jail in Myanmar since December.

FYI: Amal is wearing a Michael Kors trench coat, an Emilia Wickstead skirt and carrying a Dior handbag.