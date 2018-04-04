Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Enjoys a Day of Pampering in Studio City

Gwen Stefani struts her way back to her car as she leaves a nail salon on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) in Studio City, Calif.

The 48-year-old singer looked glam in a gray, tasseled sweater, black leggings, and sky-high heels as she enjoyed a day of pampering with her son Kingston, 11 (not pictured).

After her mani-pedi, Gwen and Kingston stopped off for a quick bite to eat before continuing on with their afternoon outing.

Over the weekend, Gwen and boyfriend Blake Shelton took her three sons to church for Easter Mass!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

