Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 11:34 am

Demi Lovato Shares Pics of 'Stretch Marks' & 'Cellulite' to Promote Self-Love

Demi Lovato is reminding us that we’re already beautiful.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (April 5) to post a series of photos and videos of herself.

In the first snap, Demi lays down on her bed and shows off her “stretch marks and extra fat,” adding, “and yet I still love myself.”

The second is a Boomerang video in which she puts her “cellulite” on display with the same self-love message.

“The boomerang smoothed out my legs,” she shared in the next post. “The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme.”

She concluded with a mirror selfie, captioning it, “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself.”

Love it, Demi!

ICYMI, Demi and lots more Disney stars recently reunited at Hayley Kiyoko‘s release party. See the pics here.

See Demi’s posts below…
