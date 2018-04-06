Demi Lovato Shares Pics of 'Stretch Marks' & 'Cellulite' to Promote Self-Love

Demi Lovato is reminding us that we’re already beautiful.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (April 5) to post a series of photos and videos of herself.

In the first snap, Demi lays down on her bed and shows off her “stretch marks and extra fat,” adding, “and yet I still love myself.”

The second is a Boomerang video in which she puts her “cellulite” on display with the same self-love message.

“The boomerang smoothed out my legs,” she shared in the next post. “The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme.”

She concluded with a mirror selfie, captioning it, “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself.”

Love it, Demi!

See Demi’s posts below…