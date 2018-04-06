Nick Jonas Hilariously Shows Fans How to Make Tuna Salad (Video)

Nick Jonas, thank you for this.

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor took to his Instagram Stories this week to demonstrate his method of making one of his favorite post-workout snacks: tuna salad.

“What you want to do is have that personal connection with your tuna,” Nick says in the video, putting his arm muscles on display in a black Nike tank top. “I’m glad you’re on this journey with me.”

“Yes, I did do shoulders and back today,” he adds. “You’re welcome.”

Nick‘s brand of choice is the Safe Catch chili lime flavor. He also uses Trader Joe’s mayo, McCormick sea salt, black peppercorn, and Cholula.

He has only one rule for the tasting. Watch below as we sit here and dream about a cooking show deal.



Tuna adventures with Nick Jonas

Pictured: Nick stepping out for dinner at Craig’s on Thursday (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.