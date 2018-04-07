Top Stories
Sat, 07 April 2018 at 6:41 pm

Justin Bieber Puts His Long Blonde Locks on Display During Soccer Game

Justin Bieber Puts His Long Blonde Locks on Display During Soccer Game

These pics of Justin Bieber playing soccer at the park will make you smile.

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer looked so happy while taking part in a match with friends on Saturday (April 7) in Playa Vista, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He tied up his long blonde hair with a red bandana.

That same day, Justin was spotted by a female fan who asked if he would take a photo with her following his workout at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills.

He threw up a peace sign for the pic, wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black and white striped slides with colorful socks, and a white towel over his shoulder.

ICYMI, Justin and rapper Jay Electronica teamed up on Poo Bear‘s new track “Hard 2 Face Reality.” Listen here!

FYI: Justin is wearing UNKNWN x Eric Emanuel shorts.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber enjoying his Saturday…

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
