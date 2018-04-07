Justin Bieber Puts His Long Blonde Locks on Display During Soccer Game

These pics of Justin Bieber playing soccer at the park will make you smile.

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer looked so happy while taking part in a match with friends on Saturday (April 7) in Playa Vista, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He tied up his long blonde hair with a red bandana.

That same day, Justin was spotted by a female fan who asked if he would take a photo with her following his workout at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills.

He threw up a peace sign for the pic, wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black and white striped slides with colorful socks, and a white towel over his shoulder.

ICYMI, Justin and rapper Jay Electronica teamed up on Poo Bear‘s new track “Hard 2 Face Reality.” Listen here!

FYI: Justin is wearing UNKNWN x Eric Emanuel shorts.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber enjoying his Saturday…