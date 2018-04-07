Justin Bieber Puts His Long Blonde Locks on Display During Soccer Game
These pics of Justin Bieber playing soccer at the park will make you smile.
The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer looked so happy while taking part in a match with friends on Saturday (April 7) in Playa Vista, Calif.
He tied up his long blonde hair with a red bandana.
That same day, Justin was spotted by a female fan who asked if he would take a photo with her following his workout at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills.
He threw up a peace sign for the pic, wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black and white striped slides with colorful socks, and a white towel over his shoulder.
ICYMI, Justin and rapper Jay Electronica teamed up on Poo Bear‘s new track “Hard 2 Face Reality.” Listen here!
FYI: Justin is wearing UNKNWN x Eric Emanuel shorts.
