Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 3:33 pm

Broadway's 'Frozen' Is Smashing Records, Cast Recording Announced!

The Broadway production of Frozen continues to smash records after officially opening last month!

The new musical, based on Disney’s hit animated film, has broken the house record at the St. James Theatre for the second week in a row. The show grossed $2,275,395 for the week ending April 8. This is more money than any other production has ever made in one week at this specific theatre.

In addition to the exciting news, Disney Theatrical Productions just announced that an original cast recording will be released in the spring. We’ll get to hear all of the new music that was written for the show!

Frozen, starring Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna, is getting rave reviews from audience members and standing ovations nightly. After going through a lot of changes from the Denver run last summer, audiences are responding to the show with even more enthusiasm. This show is a hit for fans of the movie and also those who are being introduced to the material for the first time at the theatre. Get your tickets now!
Photos: Deen van Meer
