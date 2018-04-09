Top Stories
Camila Cabello Trolls the Airport Paparazzi Again - See Pics!

Camila Cabello knows that fame comes with attention from the paparazzi, so she makes sure to have fun with it!

The 21-year-old singer continued to troll the photographers while heading into LAX Airport on Sunday (April 8) in Los Angeles.

Camila was joined by her mom and they did a bunch of fun poses for the paps! She was en route to Vancouver for the first stop on her Never Be The Same solo tour.

Just a few weeks ago, Camila was seen striking more poses for the paparazzi at the airport.

30+ pictures inside of Camila Cabello at the airport…

