Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are a hot new couple in Hollywood and they took their romance public last week while attending an event in Malibu, Calif!

The 37-year-old Wonder Woman actor and the 33-year-old The Mummy actress were seated across from each other at Black Cow Vodka’s Edible Land and Seascapes event.

“Chris and Annabelle hardly separated throughout the evening and couldn’t take their eyes off each other,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the new couple “arrived together and left together.”

An intimate four course dinner was hosted by Black Cow founder Paul Archard and English chef Mark Hix. They led a lively discussion surrounding food in the 21st Century, touching on themes such as ocean conservancy, ethical farming and seasonality.

Chris and Annabelle were spotted at the airport in London just over a week ago.