Top Stories
Chris Pine &amp; Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out

Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 10:34 pm

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Step Out For Night Of Opportunity Gala

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Step Out For Night Of Opportunity Gala

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weis coupled up for the annual Night Of Opportunity Gala!

The duo stepped out at the charity event on Monday evening (April 9) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

The charity works with students from underrepresented communities in developing their skills, knowledge, and passions to achieve their college and career goals.

Daniel and Rachel served as chairs of the event, which honored Gabrielle Union and others for their contributions to the organization.

Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 01
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 02
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 03
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 04
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 05
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 06
daniel craig rachel weisz night of opportunity nyc 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr