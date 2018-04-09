Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Step Out For Night Of Opportunity Gala

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weis coupled up for the annual Night Of Opportunity Gala!

The duo stepped out at the charity event on Monday evening (April 9) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

The charity works with students from underrepresented communities in developing their skills, knowledge, and passions to achieve their college and career goals.

Daniel and Rachel served as chairs of the event, which honored Gabrielle Union and others for their contributions to the organization.