Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 11:47 am

Jessica Biel Looks Chic While Hosting American Express Experience in NYC!

Jessica Biel Looks Chic While Hosting American Express Experience in NYC!

Jessica Biel is celebrating a launch!

The 36-year-old Sinner actress was in attendance at the American Express Experience event on Sunday (April 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

The event celebrated the launch of the brand’s new “Live Life” global campaign.

“Today I’m hosting the @AmericanExpress experience as an #AmexAmbassador. Lemme tell you something everyone knows- life is BUSY. I’m over scheduled, over caffeinated and under slept, but I stay sane by making time for coffee with my girlfriends or dinners with the fam. Here’s to taking time for your Live Life moments! #AmexLife,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel american express new york city 01
jessica biel american express new york city 02
jessica biel american express new york city 03
jessica biel american express new york city 04

Photos: Michael Simon
Posted to: Jessica Biel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr