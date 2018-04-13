Claire Foy Debuts New Haircut to Play Lisbeth Salander!

Claire Foy is rocking a new hairdo for her upcoming role!

The 33-year-old The Crown actress sported the fresh style while stepping out for a photo call for The Girl in the Spider’s Web on Friday (April 13) in Stockholm, Sweden.

She was joined by director and writer Fede Alvarez along with her co-stars Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, and Stephen Merchant upon completion of principal photography.

In the thriller, which the group is currently filming, Claire will play young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure from Stieg Larsson‘s “Millennium” book series. Her character joins journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir) as they find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals, and corrupt government officials.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web will hit theaters on November 9!

ICYMI, hear what Claire recently had to say about The Crown‘s pay gap controversy.