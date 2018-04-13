Emily Blunt Talks Importance of Education at Variety's Power of Women New York!

Emily Blunt happily poses alongside her husband John Krasinski while attending Variety’s 2018 Power of Women: New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday (April 13) in New York City.

The happy couple and A Quiet Place co-stars were joined at the event by Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, Emily Mortimer, Christine Baranski, Padma Lakshmi, Grace Vanderwaal, Ronan Farrow, Samantha Bee and Robin Roberts.

Emily, 35, who was honored at the event, hit the stage to discuss how the topic of girls’ education “moves and matters” to her greatly.

“They yearn to learn, they crave it,” Emily said of her daughters Hazel and Violet (via Variety). “They are lucky enough — and as was I and as were most girls that I knew growing up — that your dreams were never going to fall on deaf ears, and that your thoughts and voice mattered and could make a difference.”

