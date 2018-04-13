Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 3:07 pm

Emily Blunt Talks Importance of Education at Variety's Power of Women New York!

Emily Blunt Talks Importance of Education at Variety's Power of Women New York!

Emily Blunt happily poses alongside her husband John Krasinski while attending Variety’s 2018 Power of Women: New York held at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday (April 13) in New York City.

The happy couple and A Quiet Place co-stars were joined at the event by Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, Emily Mortimer, Christine Baranski, Padma Lakshmi, Grace Vanderwaal, Ronan Farrow, Samantha Bee and Robin Roberts.

Emily, 35, who was honored at the event, hit the stage to discuss how the topic of girls’ education “moves and matters” to her greatly.

“They yearn to learn, they crave it,” Emily said of her daughters Hazel and Violet (via Variety). “They are lucky enough — and as was I and as were most girls that I knew growing up — that your dreams were never going to fall on deaf ears, and that your thoughts and voice mattered and could make a difference.”

FYI: Emily is wearing a Prada dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Jimmy Choo clutch and Gianvito Rossi shoes. John is wearing a Prada suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christine Baranski, Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Grace VanderWaal, John Krasinski, Julius Tennon, Padma Lakshmi, Robin Roberts, Ronan Farrow, Samantha Bee, Viola Davis

