Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 11:45 am

Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Fuel Up on Pancakes Ahead of Coachella

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are living it up during their Coachella weekend!

The 24-year-old Baby Driver star and his dancer girlfriend were were seen making their way into the festival on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Ansel wore a colorful Beatles t-shirt and red plaid pants along with white and black Nike sneakers and a grey baseball cap.

Violetta stayed cool in a sleeveless brown top and matching skirt, completing her look with white sneakers, a white baseball cap, and a purple and gold necklace.

“How I feel when I see @ansel again after a week,” Violetta captioned the Instagram photo below that same day. “Thanks for capturing the photo ♥️.”

According to her Instagram Stories, Ansel indulged in pancakes “as big as his face.” She also showed off their gorgeous pool at the house they’re staying at.

A post shared by VIOLETTA KOMYSHAN (@violetta) on

