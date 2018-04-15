Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 4:51 am

Balmain Reveals Sketches for Beyonce's Coachella Costumes

Beyonce‘s five costumes during her set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival were designed by Balmain and now designer Olivier Rousteing has revealed his sketches.

The brand also dressed Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as the 200-some dancers and band members on stage.

“B is a perfectionist,” Rousteing said in an interview with Vogue. “She has such a distinct vision for fashion and for her music, I really learned a lot from this experience and from watching her work in those rehearsals.”

“If I am being totally transparent, it is very, very rare in this kind of process to have so much communication with the artist and the ones closest to her on her team,” he added. “I was able to be in the room with her and she would give me direct feedback about how the lighting should hit the clothes, what the music had to emphasize about each look—I never had to guess what to do next.”

Make sure to see photos of Beyonce in the outfits!
