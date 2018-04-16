Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 12:15 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Poses with Her 2 Adorable Kids for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Alessandra Ambrosio Poses with Her 2 Adorable Kids for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Alessandra Ambrosio poses with her two kids, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5, in this new feature for Harper’s Bazaar’s new issue, on newsstands April 24.

Here’s what the Victoria’s Secret Angel had to share with the mag:

On her daughter Anja Mazur and son Noah Mazur: “I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring.”

On finding a work-life balance: “My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them.”

On the best thing about Mother’s Day: “It’s the one day that I get to spend every moment with my kids. Anja and Noah usually wake me up with breakfast in bed. For the rest of the day we do fun activities like yoga, baking, and crafts. We also take my mom out to a nice lunch to celebrate her.”

Also featured in the photo shoot were supermodel Beverly Johnson with daughter Anansa Sims and Angela Lindvall with sons Sebastian and Dakota.

For more from the models, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
Credit: Claiborne Swanson Frank
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Mazur, Celebrity Babies, Jamie Mazur, Noah Mazur

