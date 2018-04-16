Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 6:57 pm

Paula Patton Has a New Boyfriend & He's a Single Dad!

Paula Patton Has a New Boyfriend & He's a Single Dad!

Paula Patton has a new man in her life and it’s the first guy she’s called her “boyfriend” since her divorce!

The 42-year-old actress revealed the happy news while promoting her new movie Traffik in an interview with Extra.

“I have a boyfriend now,” she said. “I haven’t called anybody a boyfriend. He’s my boyfriend!”

Paula said that she’s been dating her mystery guy for a month and that, “When you know, you know. I love him.” She found her new man in Los Angeles at a basketball game for her son Julian, who she shares with ex-husband Robin Thicke.

“If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies. It’s kind of a suburban romance. He’s got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!” she added.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Paula Patton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr