Paula Patton Has a New Boyfriend & He's a Single Dad!

Paula Patton has a new man in her life and it’s the first guy she’s called her “boyfriend” since her divorce!

The 42-year-old actress revealed the happy news while promoting her new movie Traffik in an interview with Extra.

“I have a boyfriend now,” she said. “I haven’t called anybody a boyfriend. He’s my boyfriend!”

Paula said that she’s been dating her mystery guy for a month and that, “When you know, you know. I love him.” She found her new man in Los Angeles at a basketball game for her son Julian, who she shares with ex-husband Robin Thicke.

“If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies. It’s kind of a suburban romance. He’s got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!” she added.