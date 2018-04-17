Kardashians Depart Cleveland Without Khloe Kardashian & True

Khloe Kardashian‘s mom and sisters have left her and newborn baby girl True in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, all flew in yesterday to visit Khloe. They all left on a plane moments ago on Tuesday (April 17), supposedly en route to Los Angeles. Kris Jenner, who has been in town since Khloe gave birth, also left with her daughters.

TMZ is reporting that Khloe will be leaving Cleveland as soon as she and True are cleared by doctors to do so, though nothing has been announced by the family.

If you don’t know, Tristan Thompson, True‘s dad, was allegedly caught cheating on Khloe just last week. Here’s what sources are saying about the status of Khloe and Tristan‘s relationship.