Who's Playing Cher in 'The Cher Show' Musical? Full Casting Revealed!

The Cher Show is coming to Broadway and will star three leading ladies as the legendary singer at different times in her life and career!

The three actresses who will take on the role of Cher include Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and newcomer Micaela Diamond.

The full company will also feature Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Allie Meixner, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Dee Roscioli, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

Also joining the cast are Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, and Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt.

The pre-Broadway run will kick off on June 12, 2018 at Broadway In Chicago’s Oriental Theatre.