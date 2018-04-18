Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 2:00 pm

Paula Patton has a new man in her life, and they were seen holding hands on Wednesday (April 18) in New York City.

Page Six has identified the man as 37-year-old Malibu-based real estate agent as Zachary Quittman.

Paula found her new beau while attending a basketball game for her son Julian, who she shares with ex-husband Robin Thicke.

Paula gushed about her new beau earlier this week!

Paula is currently in New York City doing promo work for her brand new movie, Traffik.
