Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton has a new man in her life, and they were seen holding hands on Wednesday (April 18) in New York City.

Page Six has identified the man as 37-year-old Malibu-based real estate agent as Zachary Quittman.

Paula found her new beau while attending a basketball game for her son Julian, who she shares with ex-husband Robin Thicke.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paula Patton

Paula gushed about her new beau earlier this week!

Paula is currently in New York City doing promo work for her brand new movie, Traffik.