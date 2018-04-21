Liev Schreiber & His Sons Volunteer at Bowery Mission in NYC!

Liev Schreiber had some help while he volunteered on Saturday afternoon!

The 50-year-old actor was joined by sons Sasha, 10, and Kai, 9, as they prepared meals with Feeding America on Saturday (April 21) at the Bowery Mission in New York City.

While they were there, Liev and his sons prepared meals before hitting the dinner line to serve meals to those in need.

Last month, Liev brought Sasha and Kai to the March For Our Lives to support the fight to end gun violence in NYC.

