Sam Heughan Cheers on Caitriona Balfe in London Marathon!

Sam Heughan cheered on his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe during the 2018 London Marathon!

“GO @caitrionambalfe !!!!! Eddie and I watching, with our feet up… 🐱 🏃‍♀️,” Sam posted, along with a pic of him with his cute cat. “good luck everyone running @LondonMarathon #LondonMarathon18.”

Sam later responded to fans predicting Caitriona‘s final run time. Sam said, “I predicted 4hrs….”

Caitriona ran the marathon in 04:47:40, and she ran the marathon to raise money for World Child Cancer. Congrats!!