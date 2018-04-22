Top Stories
Sun, 22 April 2018 at 8:53 pm

Scott Disick Goofs Around With Friends in Miami!

Scott Disick Goofs Around With Friends in Miami!

Scott Disick is having fun with his friends!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted without his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Sunday (April 22) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Scott was seen having a fun time with his friends, including Dave Grutman, before getting a private boat.

Scott was spotted one day prior with Sofia out and about for a fun beach day in Malibu, Calif. The two coupled up for a romantic stroll by the ocean.
scott disick miami april 2018 01
scott disick miami april 2018 02
scott disick miami april 2018 03
scott disick miami april 2018 04
scott disick miami april 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Scott Disick

