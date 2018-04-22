Scott Disick Goofs Around With Friends in Miami!

Scott Disick is having fun with his friends!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted without his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Sunday (April 22) in Miami, Florida.

Scott was seen having a fun time with his friends, including Dave Grutman, before getting a private boat.

Scott was spotted one day prior with Sofia out and about for a fun beach day in Malibu, Calif. The two coupled up for a romantic stroll by the ocean.