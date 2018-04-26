Top Stories
Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West &amp; Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 9:39 am

Cardi B Cancels Performances Due to Her Pregnancy

Cardi B Cancels Performances Due to Her Pregnancy

Cardi B won’t be performing any more shows after this weekend’s Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C.

“Broccoli fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything….Because you know shorty keep growing!” Cardi B announced in a video on her Instagram account.

During the video, Cardi B stopped to say, “I can barely breathe right now. I’ve ate like six chicken wings, and I can barely breathe now.”

Cardi B had a few performances scheduled this summer including the JMBLYA Festival in May and Panorama Festival in July. Cardi B also has numerous other performance stops listed on her website including trips to Ireland, Norway, and locations throughout the USA.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cardi B

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty