Walmart Yodeler Mason Ramsey Returns to 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Mason Ramsey is back to chat with Ellen DeGeneres!

The 11-year-old viral superstar made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 27).

During his appearance, Mason spoke about going from yodeling at Walmart to performing for thousands at Coachella earlier this month. He also told Ellen that if he “felt any better it would be illegal”!

He also said he was loving the attention he’s been getting from female fans, and says there’s too many to keep track. Plus, Mason talked about his experience at the Grand Ole Opry – with footage of his debut performance.

Watch his appearance below!



Mason Ramsey Takes the Grand Ole Opry Stage