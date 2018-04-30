'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Cast - Meet the 10 Athletes!

The day has come for another season of Dancing With the Stars to premiere and this cycle has a twist… all of the contestants are athletes!

The special edition of the hit ABC series, marking the show’s 26th season, will last only four weeks so you can expect several eliminations each week.

The hosts and judging panel from last season is returning and many of the pro dancers that you have come to know and love will return as well.

The dances that will be performed during week one are the Cha-cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa, and Viennese Waltz. Get more details on the songs the contestants will perform to this week!

Click through the slideshow to meet the cast…