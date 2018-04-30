Karlie Kloss & Boyfriend Joshua Kushner Step Out Together in Soho!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are having a nice stroll!

The 25-year-old model and the 32-year-old businessman were spotted hand-in-hand strolling through Soho on Saturday (April 28) in New York City.

Karlie recently attended the star-studded party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Rumors swirled that it was a rehearsal dinner or an engagement party for the two, but there’s been no official word. She did, however, thank Ryan Murphy for throwing the soiree.

Karlie also stunned on the black carpet at the new Swarovski store earlier in the month in Times Square in New York City.