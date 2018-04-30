Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 1:31 am

Katy Perry Dresses as Snow White for Disney Night on 'American Idol'!

Katy Perry Dresses as Snow White for Disney Night on 'American Idol'!

Katy Perry is getting into the Disney spirit!

The 33-year-old Witness pop superstar dressed up as Snow White as part of American Idol‘s Disney Night on Sunday evening (April 29).

Katy was joined by some familiar, beloved Disney characters throughout the episode, as the contestants all hit the Idol stage to perform fan-favorite Disney songs.

Sadly, three of the Idol hopefuls did not make it through to the next round by the end of the episode. Find out who made it into the Top 7!
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Katy Perry

