Mon, 30 April 2018 at 12:30 pm

SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley!

SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley!

Aidy Bryant married her longtime love Conner O’Malley over the weekend!

Almost exactly one year ago, Aidy confirmed that she got engaged to the comedian and the proposal story was really funny!

Aidy confirmed the news that she officially said “I do” in a post on her Instagram account showing her in her dress walking down the aisle with Conner. Check out the photo here.

Aidy‘s movie, I Feel Pretty, is currently in theaters. Be sure to check it out!

Congratulations to Aidy and Conner on the wonderful news!
