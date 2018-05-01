Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam embraces his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis while having fun in the sun this week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 38-year-old actor went shirtless and bared his buff muscles while wearing a pair of green swim trunks. Morgana wore a floral bikini and shielded herself from the sun with a fedora.

Charlie and Morgana were seen flaunting PDA after some time apart. He has been in Hawaii filming his upcoming movie Triple Frontier.

Rumors about the state of their relationship were swirling after Charlie hit the beach with a mystery woman the other day, but clearly the couple is happier than ever!

30+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis at the beach…