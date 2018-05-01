Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 6:40 pm

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam embraces his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis while having fun in the sun this week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 38-year-old actor went shirtless and bared his buff muscles while wearing a pair of green swim trunks. Morgana wore a floral bikini and shielded herself from the sun with a fedora.

Charlie and Morgana were seen flaunting PDA after some time apart. He has been in Hawaii filming his upcoming movie Triple Frontier.

Rumors about the state of their relationship were swirling after Charlie hit the beach with a mystery woman the other day, but clearly the couple is happier than ever!

30+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 01
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 02
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 03
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 04
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 05
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 06
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 07
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 08
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 09
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 10
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 11
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 12
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 13
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 14
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 15
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 16
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 17
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 18
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 19
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 20
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 21
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 22
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 23
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 24
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 25
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 26
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 27
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 28
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 29
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 30
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 31
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 32
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 33
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 34
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 35
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 36
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 37
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 38
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 39
charlie hunnam shirtless beach girlfriend morgana mcnelis hawaii 40

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Charlie Hunnam, Morgana McNelis, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr