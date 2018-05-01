Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 6:43 pm

Scientists Name Newly Discovered Water Beetle After Leonardo DiCaprio!

Scientists Name Newly Discovered Water Beetle After Leonardo DiCaprio!

Leonardo DiCaprio is a bug – err, big deal.

Citizen scientists in Malaysia discovered a new water beetle, and decided to name it after the 43-year-old screen star and environmental activist.

According to Taxon Expeditions, the scientists discovered the bug in the Maliau Basin in Malaysian Borneo. The tribute marks the 20th anniversary of his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports projects dedicated to the preservation of biodiversity.

And he’s evidently a fan of the new creature! Leo just uploaded a picture of the bug named on his behalf as his new Facebook picture.

See more about the discovery of the Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi water beetle below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr