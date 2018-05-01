Scientists Name Newly Discovered Water Beetle After Leonardo DiCaprio!

Leonardo DiCaprio is a bug – err, big deal.

Citizen scientists in Malaysia discovered a new water beetle, and decided to name it after the 43-year-old screen star and environmental activist.

According to Taxon Expeditions, the scientists discovered the bug in the Maliau Basin in Malaysian Borneo. The tribute marks the 20th anniversary of his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports projects dedicated to the preservation of biodiversity.

And he’s evidently a fan of the new creature! Leo just uploaded a picture of the bug named on his behalf as his new Facebook picture.

See more about the discovery of the Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi water beetle below!