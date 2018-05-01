Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 12:32 pm

Tony Nominee Lauren Ambrose Says She Feels 'Big Responsibility' Playing Eliza Doolittle in 'My Fair Lady'

Tony Nominee Lauren Ambrose Says She Feels 'Big Responsibility' Playing Eliza Doolittle in 'My Fair Lady'

Lauren Ambrose made her debut appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (April 30) and dished all about starring in the revival of the classic Broadway musical My Fair Lady!

The 40-year-old actress talked about the responsibility she feels playing Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, why she’s become a bit of a hypochondriac and her childhood audition on Star Search.

“Obviously, it’s a very iconic role and amazing women have played this role and it’s also very important to people I’ve leared,” Lauren expressed. “It’s so knitted into the fabric of our culture, this play and the music. It does feel like a big responsibility and a honor to get to play this women who goes through this big transformation in her life.”

It has just been announced that Lauren is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Eliza at the upcoming 2018 Tony Awards.


Lauren Ambrose on Playing Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’
lauren ambrose says she feels big responsibility playing eliza doolittle in my fair lady 01
lauren ambrose says she feels big responsibility playing eliza doolittle in my fair lady 02

Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: lauren ambrose, Seth Meyers

