Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 1:35 pm

JC Chasez Pays Tribute To 'It's Gonna Be Me' at *NSYNC's Dirty Pop-Up Shop!

JC Chasez Pays Tribute To 'It's Gonna Be Me' at *NSYNC's Dirty Pop-Up Shop!

JC Chasez pays tribute to *NSYNC‘s “It’s Gonna Be Me” music video as he poses like a puppet while visiting *NSYNC’s The Dirty Pop-Up Shop on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old entertainer patiently took pics with all of the fans inside and thanked everyone for coming out to support the pop-up, complete with special merchandise, photo activation’s and displays of the band’s iconic looks from the era.

“I’m proud of them all!” JC jokingly confessed about having no fashion regrets from his *NSYNC era (via ET). “Rhinestones, studs. Man, multi-colored hair, chin-striped beards, I ain’t scared!”

In case you missed it, JC and the rest of *NSYNCJustin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatricksurprised the audience at The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week!
Just Jared on Facebook
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 01
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 02
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 03
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 04
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 05
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 06
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 07
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 08
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 09
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 10
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 11
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 12
jc chasez pays tribute to its gonna be me at nsyncs dirty pop up shop 13

Photos: Just Jared
Posted to: JC Chasez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr