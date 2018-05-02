JC Chasez Pays Tribute To 'It's Gonna Be Me' at *NSYNC's Dirty Pop-Up Shop!

JC Chasez pays tribute to *NSYNC‘s “It’s Gonna Be Me” music video as he poses like a puppet while visiting *NSYNC’s The Dirty Pop-Up Shop on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old entertainer patiently took pics with all of the fans inside and thanked everyone for coming out to support the pop-up, complete with special merchandise, photo activation’s and displays of the band’s iconic looks from the era.

“I’m proud of them all!” JC jokingly confessed about having no fashion regrets from his *NSYNC era (via ET). “Rhinestones, studs. Man, multi-colored hair, chin-striped beards, I ain’t scared!”

In case you missed it, JC and the rest of *NSYNC – Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick – surprised the audience at The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week!