See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 8:58 am

Enrique Iglesias feat. Pitbull: 'Move to Miami' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Enrique Iglesias feat. Pitbull: 'Move to Miami' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Enrique Iglesias is back with a new song called “Move to Miami” with Pitbull, which you can listen to right here!

The 42-year-old international superstar unveiled the track on Thursday (May 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Enrique Iglesias

The track is also Enrique‘s first English language single since 2014′s worldwide hit “Bailando” with Sean Paul.

The track was produced by Nitti Gritti, Wuki and J.R. Rotem.

Listen to “Move to Miami” below! You can also download the song across all digital retailers.

Read the lyrics inside…
