Tue, 08 May 2018 at 11:56 am

Katharine McPhee Kisses David Foster at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Nothing but love with these two!

Katharine McPhee happily strikes a pose alongside her boyfriend David Foster while attending Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

During the party, Katharine took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her planting a smooch on David‘s cheek while enjoying some dinner at the party on her Instagram Story.

That same evening, Katharine rocked a stunning Georges Chakra gown on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.

FYI: Katharine is wearing a vintage Versace dress.
Credit: Neil Rasmus; Photos: BFA
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, 2018 Met Gala After Parties, David Foster, Katharine McPhee

