Katharine McPhee Kisses David Foster at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Nothing but love with these two!

Katharine McPhee happily strikes a pose alongside her boyfriend David Foster while attending Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

During the party, Katharine took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her planting a smooch on David‘s cheek while enjoying some dinner at the party on her Instagram Story.

That same evening, Katharine rocked a stunning Georges Chakra gown on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.

FYI: Katharine is wearing a vintage Versace dress.