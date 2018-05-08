Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 4:53 pm

Kylie Jenner's Mom Kris Takes Over Kylie Cosmetics Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Mom Kris Takes Over Kylie Cosmetics Instagram

Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel with boyfriend Travis Scott on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

The couple stepped out in more casual clothing after dressing up for the 2018 Met Gala the night before.

Kylie‘s mom Kris Jenner has hacked her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page and changed it to Kris Cosmetics.

The switch is all to promote Kris‘ own collaboration that is coming for Mother’s Day.

“Hey guys.. it’s me! and oh, my collection drops on Mother’s Day,” Kris captioned a video on the cosmetics brand’s page. Check it out below!
