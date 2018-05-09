Ryan Reynolds Arrives in London Ahead of the Release of 'Deadpool 2'!
Ryan Reynolds is promoting Deadpool 2 in London!
The handsome Deadpool actor was spotted arriving at a radio station for interviews on Wednesday (May 9) in London, England.
While entering the building, Ryan stopped to take pictures and sign autographs with eager fans.
Celine Dion recently released a song called “Ashes,” which will be featured in the upcoming film’s soundtrack.
There will be a fan screening of Deadpool 2 in London on Thursday (May 10)! The movie officially hits theaters in America on May 18.