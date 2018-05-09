Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 5:23 pm

Ryan Reynolds Arrives in London Ahead of the Release of 'Deadpool 2'!

Ryan Reynolds Arrives in London Ahead of the Release of 'Deadpool 2'!

Ryan Reynolds is promoting Deadpool 2 in London!

The handsome Deadpool actor was spotted arriving at a radio station for interviews on Wednesday (May 9) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

While entering the building, Ryan stopped to take pictures and sign autographs with eager fans.

Celine Dion recently released a song called “Ashes,” which will be featured in the upcoming film’s soundtrack.

There will be a fan screening of Deadpool 2 in London on Thursday (May 10)! The movie officially hits theaters in America on May 18.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds london may 2018 01
ryan reynolds london may 2018 01
ryan reynolds london may 2018 02
ryan reynolds london may 2018 02
ryan reynolds london may 2018 03
ryan reynolds london may 2018 03
ryan reynolds london may 2018 04
ryan reynolds london may 2018 04
ryan reynolds london may 2018 05
ryan reynolds london may 2018 05
ryan reynolds london may 2018 06
ryan reynolds london may 2018 06

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr