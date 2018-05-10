Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 2:31 am

Rachel Zoe Receives Mother of the Year Award at ABC's Mother's Day Luncheon 2018!

Rachel Zoe Receives Mother of the Year Award at ABC's Mother's Day Luncheon 2018!

Rachel Zoe is being honored in a big way!

The 46-year-old designer and businesswoman received the Mother Of The Year Award at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother’s Day Luncheon on Wednesday (May 9) at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Zoe

The luncheon benefited breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Dr. Drew Pinsky was honored with the Father of the Year Award, while Mercedes Javid was honored with the Woman of Achievement Award. Kym Whitley emceed the event.

Rachel was joined by husband Rodger Berman and their sons Kaius and Skyler Berman.
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel zoe abc mother year award 2018 01
rachel zoe abc mother year award 2018 02
rachel zoe abc mother year award 2018 03
rachel zoe abc mother year award 2018 04
rachel zoe abc mother year award 2018 05

Credit: Vince Bucci; Photos: ABC's
Posted to: kaius berman, Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Skyler Berman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr