Rachel Zoe Receives Mother of the Year Award at ABC's Mother's Day Luncheon 2018!

Rachel Zoe is being honored in a big way!

The 46-year-old designer and businesswoman received the Mother Of The Year Award at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother’s Day Luncheon on Wednesday (May 9) at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The luncheon benefited breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Dr. Drew Pinsky was honored with the Father of the Year Award, while Mercedes Javid was honored with the Woman of Achievement Award. Kym Whitley emceed the event.

Rachel was joined by husband Rodger Berman and their sons Kaius and Skyler Berman.