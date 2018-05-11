Hayley Kiyoko Criticizes the Lyrics of Rita Ora's 'Girls': 'Just Downright Tone-Deaf'

Hayley Kiyoko is speaking out against Rita Ora‘s “Girls,” which features Charli XCX, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha.

The 27-year-old openly out “Girls Like Girls” singer issued a statement on Friday (May 11) upon the song’s release.

“It’s important for us artists to use our platforms to move the cultural needle forward, not backwards. There is a new song that came out today featuring a handful of well-known pop artists that has me overwhelmed with thoughts,” she wrote.

“I literally have a knot in my stomach right now. To be clear, I fully support other artists who freely express themselves and applaud male and female artists who are opening up more and more about their sexual identities. But every so often there come certain songs with messaging that is just downright tone-deaf, which does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community. A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

“I know that wasn’t the intention of the artists on the song, but it’s the lack of consideration behind these lyrics that really get me. I don’t need to drink win to kiss girls; I’ve loved women my entire life. This type of message is dangerous because it completely belittles and invalidates the very pure feelings of an entire community. I feel I have a responsibility to protect that whenever possible. We can and should do better.”

