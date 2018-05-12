Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 8:09 pm

Gina Rodriguez & Lakeith Stanfield Have the Most Adorable Moment While Filming 'Someone Great'

Gina Rodriguez & Lakeith Stanfield Have the Most Adorable Moment While Filming 'Someone Great'

Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield are way too cute on the set of their new movie Someone Great.

The Annihilation star and the Death Note actor were seen locking lips while shooting on Friday (May 11) in New York City.

Gina rocked a crop top with a red and black plaid shirt tied around her waist, along with a pair of sandals.

The duo was all smiles and laughs as they filmed the sweet scene.

Later that night, Gina changed into a a black dress and denim jacket for more scenes.

She stopped to snap pics with fans in between takes.

Someone Great follows a woman who, on the rebound from a nasty break-up, travels with her two best friends to New York City. The rom-com is set to hit theaters next year!
Just Jared on Facebook
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 01
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 02
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 03
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 04
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 05
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 06
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 07
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 08
gina rodriguez and lakeith stanfield share a kiss on someone great set 09

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gina Rodriguez, Lakeith Stanfield

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr