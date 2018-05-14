Cate Blanchett & Diane Kruger Are So Glamorous at the Trophee Chopard Event in Cannes

Cate Blanchett and Diane Kruger appear on the carpet at the Trophee Chopard event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 14) at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France.

Also in attendance at the event was legendary actress Jane Fonda.

Cate is serving as the president of the jury at the film festival this year. Diane was the patroness of the Trophee Chopard at the event. She won Best Actress at last year’s festival.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Prada necklace. Diane is wearing a Prada gown and Chopard jewelry.