Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed All Night Long'

Hilary Duff just publicly called out and shamed her New York City neighbor, Dieter Addison, on her Instagram Story.

“Calling all New Yorkers with asshole neighbors—really open to any advice you have. My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?,” Hilary posted, along with putting his name all over the screen.

“We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life—must be nice. Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a dick dude—and put your trash down the shoot,” she continued.

“Worked 15 hours yesterday and back at work again at 5:30 a.m. This is the real world Dieter the [emoji of an eggplant]. Your smoking ain’t delicious,” she wrote in another frame. She then found Dieter‘s private Instagram account and shared it, along with coloring on his profile avatar!

In another frame, Hilary wrote, “stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend. It scares me and my [son Luca]. Therapy is cheaper.”