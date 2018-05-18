'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Premiere Canceled Due to Santa Fe Shooting

The 13 Reasons Why season two red carpet premiere was set for tonight, but Netflix has canceled the event following the fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The network made the announcement on Friday (May 18), Variety reports.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence,” Netflix said in a statement. “In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight.”

13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life.

