Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton & Mia Wasikowska to Star in New Movie 'Blackbird'

Kate Winslet is teaming up with Diane Keaton and Mia Wasikowka in the upcoming family drama Blackbird.

In the movie, Diane will be playing Lily – a terminally ill mother – who gathers her family around her for one last weekend before she ends her life.

Kate and Mia will be playing her daughters in the film directed by My Cousin Rachel‘s director Robert Michell.

The movie is a remake of the 2014 Danish-language drama Silent Heart directed by Billie August.

Blackbird production is set to begin in London in August.