See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 9:05 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Hot in a Corset Top While Heading Out of the Studio!

Kourtney Kardashian is looking hot!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted showing some skin on Wednesday (July 18) while leaving the studio in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney looked sexy in a black corset top and high-waisted flared jeans paired with black heels as she made her way out of the building.

Kourtney was spotted meeting up with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at a bowling alley one day before (July 17) in Woodland Hills, Calif.
Photos: BACKGRID
