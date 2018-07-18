Kourtney Kardashian Looks Hot in a Corset Top While Heading Out of the Studio!

Kourtney Kardashian is looking hot!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted showing some skin on Wednesday (July 18) while leaving the studio in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney looked sexy in a black corset top and high-waisted flared jeans paired with black heels as she made her way out of the building.

Kourtney was spotted meeting up with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at a bowling alley one day before (July 17) in Woodland Hills, Calif.