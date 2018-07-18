Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 3:09 pm

Tom Cruise & Henry Cavill Invade Tokyo for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Press Tour!

Tom Cruise & Henry Cavill Invade Tokyo for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Press Tour!

Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise are all smiles as they pose for photographs at the press conference and photo call for their anticipated film Mission: Impossible – Fallout held on Wednesday (July 18) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 35-year-old actor and Tom, 56, were joined at the event by their co-star Simon Pegg and the film’s screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill

“Hey Japan! I’m back!! (Mr. Simon Pegg is back too!) I truly have a special place in my heart for this country, its rich history, traditions and long legacies have always drawn my interest,” Henry captioned with his Instagram post. “It is a true pleasure to be back here. Tonight’s red carpet event is just hours away and if you can’t make it, worry not! We’ve got you covered. You can watch the premiere live on Twitter!”
Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 01
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 02
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 03
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 04
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 05
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 06
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 07
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 08
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 09
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 10
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 11
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 12
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 13
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 14
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 15
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 16
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 17
tom cruise henry cavill invade tokyo for mission impossible fallout press tour 18

Credit: Christopher Jue; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr