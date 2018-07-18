Tom Cruise & Henry Cavill Invade Tokyo for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Press Tour!

Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise are all smiles as they pose for photographs at the press conference and photo call for their anticipated film Mission: Impossible – Fallout held on Wednesday (July 18) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 35-year-old actor and Tom, 56, were joined at the event by their co-star Simon Pegg and the film’s screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie.

“Hey Japan! I’m back!! (Mr. Simon Pegg is back too!) I truly have a special place in my heart for this country, its rich history, traditions and long legacies have always drawn my interest,” Henry captioned with his Instagram post. “It is a true pleasure to be back here. Tonight’s red carpet event is just hours away and if you can’t make it, worry not! We’ve got you covered. You can watch the premiere live on Twitter!”