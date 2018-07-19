Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 6:27 pm

Bristol Palin Reportedly Joining the Cast of 'Teen Mom OG'!

Bristol Palin is the newest member of the Teen Mom OG cast!

The 27-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin is reportedly joining the MTV show, according to TMZ.

She has apparently signed on as a series regular. Bristol has three children, and was previously engaged to Levi Johnston. She then married Dakota Meyer, with whom she is now divorcing.

The cast includes Amber Portwood, McKenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

Her first child, Tripp, was born when she was 17 years old.

The upcoming season debuts this fall on MTV.
  • la petite bonnieux

    Pathetic

  • Lewisbieber

    It should be entertaining. She’s dumb as a post.