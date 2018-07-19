Bristol Palin Reportedly Joining the Cast of 'Teen Mom OG'!

Bristol Palin is the newest member of the Teen Mom OG cast!

The 27-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin is reportedly joining the MTV show, according to TMZ.

She has apparently signed on as a series regular. Bristol has three children, and was previously engaged to Levi Johnston. She then married Dakota Meyer, with whom she is now divorcing.

The cast includes Amber Portwood, McKenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

Her first child, Tripp, was born when she was 17 years old.

The upcoming season debuts this fall on MTV.