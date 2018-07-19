Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Bring 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' To Rome!

Paul Rudd is all smiles as he poses alongside his co-star Evangeline Lilly while attending the photo call for their hit film Ant-Man and the Wasp held at Hotel de Russie on Thursday (July 19) in Rome, Italy.

The 49-year-old actor recently expressed that the comedy of him playing an ant superhero isn’t lost on him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Rudd

“There’s something a bit ridiculous about watching someone run around in an ant suit,” Paul admitted (via Mr. Porter). “There are moments where you want to say, ‘It’s a movie about ants.’ But there’s something endearing about the passion of the fan base. When people are really into a specific thing, unless it’s collecting bodies, I think there’s something pure and joyous and celebratory in it.”

“I don’t think anyone’s going to look at me and say, ‘You know who he reminds me of? Thor’,” Paul continued. “There is something pretty hilarious about knowing you exist in action-figure form. When the first Ant-Man came out, there was a Mr Potato Head Ant-Man. I also have a Lego figure. I got a kick out of that.”