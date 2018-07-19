Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 10:37 am

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Bring 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' To Rome!

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Bring 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' To Rome!

Paul Rudd is all smiles as he poses alongside his co-star Evangeline Lilly while attending the photo call for their hit film Ant-Man and the Wasp held at Hotel de Russie on Thursday (July 19) in Rome, Italy.

The 49-year-old actor recently expressed that the comedy of him playing an ant superhero isn’t lost on him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Rudd

“There’s something a bit ridiculous about watching someone run around in an ant suit,” Paul admitted (via Mr. Porter). “There are moments where you want to say, ‘It’s a movie about ants.’ But there’s something endearing about the passion of the fan base. When people are really into a specific thing, unless it’s collecting bodies, I think there’s something pure and joyous and celebratory in it.”

“I don’t think anyone’s going to look at me and say, ‘You know who he reminds me of? Thor’,” Paul continued. “There is something pretty hilarious about knowing you exist in action-figure form. When the first Ant-Man came out, there was a Mr Potato Head Ant-Man. I also have a Lego figure. I got a kick out of that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 01
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 02
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 03
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 04
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 05
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 06
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 07
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 08
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 09
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 10
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 11
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 12
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 13
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 14
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 15
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 16
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 17
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 18
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 19
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 20
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 21
paul rudd evangeline lilly bring ant man and the wasp to rome 22

Credit: KIKA; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr